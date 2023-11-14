TOPEKA (KSNT) – A USA TODAY report found Topeka was ranked the 50th city in the nation for pothole issues.

USA TODAY ranked cities across the nation for worst pothole problems based on Google searches for “pothole,” “potholes,” “pothole repair,” “pothole damage” and “pothole complaint”. Topeka made the list.

The report found the number of pothole-related car repairs increased 57% from 2021 to 2022. According to AAA, 44 million drivers had to pay for pothole repairs last year with an average repair cost of $406.

“These same drivers ended up with an average of two pothole-related repairs signaling that America’s roadways need immediate attention,” a AAA report said. “AAA urges government officials and departments of transportation to focus on improving road conditions, prioritizing areas most in need of repair.”

Kansas City was ranked the highest for the Sunflower State and 10th in the nation for the worst pothole problems. Topeka was the only other Kansan city identified in the report. Topeka tied with Anchorage, AK and Rochester, NY for the 50th spot on the list.

KSNT 27 news reached out to the City of Topeka for a statement regarding this report from USA TODAY.

The City of Topeka did not directly provide data for this report, and as such, it does not provide an accurate or complete picture. We would add that the city is actively working to improve its infrastructure and has invested significant resources to improve road condition. Just this summer, the city completed a significant number of microsurfacing projects. The City of Topeka said in response to the report.

On Nov. 4, a Topeka woman requested the City of Topeka help pay for damage caused by attempting to avoid a pothole. The city said it’s not permitted to settle claims unless substantial evidence proves their liability.

KSNT News contacted the City of Topeka on Nov. 6 for the number of vehicle damage claims and the sum of money paid out by the city this year. The figures have yet to be shared by the city.

Those who have suffered damage to their vehicles due to potholes are encouraged to send claims to the Office of the City Clerk. The city attorney will then reach out within 10-14 days to discuss next steps. The City of Topeka can take up to 120 days to investigate a claim and lawsuits are not allowed unless those 120 days have passed or the claim has been officially denied. Claims can be filed online by clicking here.

Potholes in the city can be reported by calling 785-368-3111 or by submitting a SeeClickFix ticket by clicking here. To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.