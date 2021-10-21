Reported shooting has emergency crews surround Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews have lined the streets Thursday night around a local homeless shelter after a reported shooting.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirmed it had officers on the way around 6:45 p.m. to a report of a possible shooting in the 600 block of North Kansas Avenue, which is near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Photos show Topeka Police Department cars and firetrucks both around the homeless shelter’s building.

TPD officers at the scene told KSNT News that two people have gone to the hospital after the reported incident. One has been shot in the leg, and the other has an unspecified head injury, according to police. A spokesperson for the Topeka Rescue Mission also confirmed that the shooting was outside the shelter, but did not involve any of its employees or guests.

Police set up crime scene tape under the Kansas Avenue bridge next to the homeless shelter, according to a KSNT reporter at the scene.

(KSNT Photo/Cassie Nichols)

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details.