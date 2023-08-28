TOPEKA (KSNT) – Feedlots have reported cattle deaths after record-breaking heat in eastern Kansas last week. In some areas, heat indexes went above 130 degrees making for ‘unprecedented’ conditions for feedlots.

Throughout the day, cattle will accumulate heat load and dissipate the heat at night when temperatures are cooler, according to the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA). However, conditions last week had temperatures consistently over 100 degrees with night temperatures staying above 70 degrees.

Heat cattle can’t disperse and will build day after day, according to the KLA. High humidity and low wind speed over a long period of time have created a challenging environment for ranchers.

“We have had some cattle loss we’re attributing to heat, losses are never good but given the severity of this heat dome, we’re doing incredibly well,” Tiffany Cattle Company Owner and Chief Operations Officer Shawn Tiffany said. Tiffany operates feedlots in McPherson, Morris and Lyon counties. “The cattle we’ve lost already had some respiratory challenges at some point in their lives. Those are the animals you’d expect to have issues in this kind of weather.”

Last year, at least 2,000 cattle died during a heatwave in southwest Kansas. The temperature was 102 degrees with humid mornings and wind speeds from 7.2 to 11.8 mph in and around Garden City and Dodge City June 12 and 13. Last year, Beef Veterinarian with Kansas State University Research and Extension A.J. Tarpoff said heat stress accounts for about $370 million in yearly losses for the beef cattle industry.

From Aug. 24 to Aug. 19, the average high temperature in Topeka was 103.4 degrees and 107.4 degrees in Concordia, according to KSNT Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez. The average temperature in the morning was 75.2 degrees in Topeka and 78.2 degrees in Concordia. The eastern half of the area saw uncomfortable dew points in the 80s when typically temperatures would be in the 70s.

The heat wave lasted until Friday, Aug. 25. This was the longest 100+ degree heat wave since 2011 when Topeka had 10 consecutive days with 100+ degree weather, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“I can let you know that KDHE (Kansas Department of Health and Environment) is aware that there have been cattle deaths in Kansas this summer due to the heat stress,” KDHE Director, Communications & Legislative Affairs Matt Lara said. “This is typically due to the high temperatures and humidity levels throughout the day, and the cattle cannot cool themselves at night because the temperatures remain high. We are not aware of this affecting any other species at this time.”

Tracy Brunner of Cow Camp Feedyard, Inc. out of Marion County said humidity and wind/air movement have been adequate for animals at their yard to cope but said it’s critical to keep cattle from moving in these severe conditions.

“Extra water to drink, air movement to cool, bedding with straw, and shade are things to help,” Brunner said. “Most Important is not move them in extreme heat. It takes their body a long time to cool down too, like overnight, so evening is pretty dangerous too.”

Additionally, Brunner said it’s important to spread the cattle out to avoid heat from the other animals. Brunner said Cow Camp Feedyard, Inc. has been limiting movement to the early mornings and after the mid-morning, cattle are monitored.

“We are aware that the extreme heat has caused significant concern for many cattle producers this week,” Kansas Department of Agriculture Director of Communications Heather Lansdowne said. “Any losses that occur are not required to be reported to us, so we don’t have any data about the extent of the impact. We have been in contact with local agencies and with the beef industry to help provide information and assistance as needed.”

KSNT News made a Kansas Open Records Act request with the KDHE on Aug. 24 requesting data on feedlot cattle deaths in the east Kansas region but has yet to receive a response.