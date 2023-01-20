MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A man was arrested by police after reports of an attempted break-in and gunshots in Manhattan Friday morning.

The Riley County Police Department reports it received a call about shots fired around 3:15 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 2500 block of Brook Lane. A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man told police that a man tried to forcibly enter the front door of their home. That man then reportedly fired several shots from a pistol into unoccupied parked cars in the area.

No injuries were reported by the RCPD in connection to this incident. Bradley Smith, 48, of Manhattan, was arrested by the RCPD as the suspect. His charges and bond are pending as of late Friday morning.