TOPEKA (KSNT) – Reports of widespread damage across northeast Kansas are coming in following a line of powerful storms Friday afternoon.

A stormfront consisting of 70 mph winds blew across much of northeast Kansas on Friday, July 14, bringing with it hail and flash floods in some areas. Evergy reported nearly 3,000 outages left more than 130,000 of its customers in a massive blackout.

State emergency management offices are investigating multiple reports of damage across northeast Kansas:

Shawnee County Emergency Management Country Stampede shelter in place order issued and lost power at 2:41 p.m.

Jefferson County Emergency Management Power lines knocked down at Second Street and Main Street in Williamstown resulted in a tree catching on fire. Power lines knocked down in Perry with significant damage done to trees, homes and vehicles. A tree was reportedly knocked down onto a propane tank in Grantville. A 36-inch tree snapped on Front Street and 10-inch trees were knocked down in several locations across Perry. Ten inches of water was reported on roadways in Perry. Six inches of rain was measured at Lakeside Village. Home owners reported being trapped inside their home in Perry by fallen trees and power lines.

Douglas County Emergency Management Power lines were damaged near U.S. Highway 40. Car blown was into a creek with injuries reported near U.S. Highway 59.

National Weather Service of Topeka Receive reports of large branches broken in southwest Topeka among 70 mph winds



Additional damage reports will be added above as they are received. Photos seen below were submitted by KSNT 27 News viewers showcasing the storm.

Photo submitted by Keri Renner from Topeka Metro building around 2 p.m. on July 14:

Photos submitted by Tanya Atchison around 2:50 p.m. near Osage City:

Photos submitted anonymously from a viewer near Jardine Middle School:

