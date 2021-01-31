Representing Topeka: Local actor to appear in Super Bowl commercial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Super Bowl is one of television’s biggest nights and for some it’s all about the commercials. Some commercials make us laugh, others will bring tears to our eyes and some will have a political message, but this year Northeast Kansas will have to keep an eye out for one of its very own actors.

Russ Hutchison is a realtor with Keller Williams. He’s a Chiefs fan by day, but by night he plays the part of Vince Lombardi–the namesake of the Super Bowl trophy and the coach of the Green Bay Packers when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the first Super Bowl.

“The only reason I put my name in the hat, and that’s the God’s honest truth, was because Lombardi had a gap in his teeth,” Hutchison said, smiling.

Hutchison can’t tell us what company or organization the commercial was filmed for until it airs because he signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement). But he can say that he is so grateful for the opportunity to play who he and many others consider to be one of the greatest football coaches of all time.

While he did hope for the Packers to make it to the Super Bowl in 2021 to create that first match up between the Chiefs and Green Bay, he is still excited to represent Topeka on TV screens all across Northeast Kansas, a place he says has loads of talented actors.

Hutchison is part of the Theater of the Mind that airs on KTWU. He’s proud of the work they’ve done, not just for the community, but for the entire country to enjoy.

The commercial took three weeks to film, but waiting for it to air, has felt like a lifetime.