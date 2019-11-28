Republic County crash kills 4 children

REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Four children died on Thanksgiving in a crash in Republic County.

Kansas Highway Patrol said around 11:30 on Thursday troopers responded to an accident where a car had crashed into a pond near 30 road and U36 Highway.

First responders said that four children, all under the age of 12, died on the scene. A woman was rushed to a Salina hospital with injuries. A man in the car was not hurt.

Family members identified the kids that died in the crash as Ronald (12), Travis (9), Moses (4) and Axton (8 months).

Photo from Jacque Parisi

Kansas Highway Patrol is actively investigating this crash.