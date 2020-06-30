Rescan required for antenna users to access some local channels

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you watch television using an antenna, you may experience some difficulties accessing your local ABC affiliate KTKA-TV, your local Fox affiliate KTMJ-TV, your local CW affiliate and other networks later this week.

That’s because the FCC is requiring those stations to switch frequencies on Friday.

So, if you use an antenna, you’ll need to rescan your television Friday to access those channels.

In the meantime, construction on our new 1,400 foot digital broadcast tower replacing our existing KTKA tower is in full swing.

It’s going up south of Interstate 70, just west of Topeka.

It comes as our company invests millions of dollars to upgrade its local broadcast facilities.

The tower will house antennas for KTKA, KTMJ and The CW.

The new state-of-the-art tower will provide an improved signal to viewers who watch television using antennas, a population that’s growing as people drop their cable or satellite dish services.