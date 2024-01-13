TOPEKA (KSNT) – Continuing sub-zero temperatures mean many people are staying indoors. However, not everyone is so fortunate. That’s why the Topeka Rescue Mission is providing a warm place to rest.

Many saw and felt the negative temperatures as we continue into this wind chill warning.

“It’s life or death,” Volunteer Rodney Jordan said. “If they can just come in here and get warm for a couple hours, that can cool them and keep their body temperature warm at least for a little bit.”

The Topeka Rescue Mission opened some extra space this week, offering a warm place to rest.

“Incredible support from the community has rallied around the Topeka Rescue Mission and our other partners to come together to provide safety.”

Warm meals, beds and snacks are available for those seeking shelter.

“Most places don’t even have that because I lived in Kansas City, Downtown area, and I survived out there in their weather. I’m just very grateful because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have this at all.”

The Rescue Mission tells 27 News that volunteers and donations are crucial to continue their service. Even if you can’t commit much time, money, or supplies, they say a little goes a long way.

“We’ve had some people say, ‘All I can do is donate chips,'” Broyles said. “But what’s incredible about that is we’ve had other places donate meat and cheese. And when you put that ‘yes’ up with someone else’s ‘yes’ of the chips, we’re able to provide a meal.”

They are in need of hot chocolate specifically.

If you would like to donate individually wrapped snacks or water, you can bring them to 401

NW Norris between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. After 4 p.m. and on

the weekend, donations can be delivered to 206 NW Norris.