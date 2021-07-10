19-year-old drowns in Lake Shawnee

SHAWNEE CO. (KSNT)- A man has died after drowning at Lake Shawnee on Saturday, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1 p.m., Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a possible drowning at the lake. Deputies headed to the scene and learned a 19-year-old male had gone into the water and was not seen coming out of it.

Shawnee Heights Fire District and Mission Township Fire Department started a search and rescue. After 2:30 p.m., the man was located and removed from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still under investigation as officials contact the next of kin, more information will be released.