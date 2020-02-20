Rescued dog from Jefferson Co. animal hoarder gives birth to puppies

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (KSNT) – In December, nearly 90 animals were found in a home in Jefferson County. Many were dead and others died after they were taken.

The Jefferson County Humane Society took in several cats and one Great Pyrenees dog. Staff named the dog Nadya. Soon after she was rescued, staff found out she was pregnant.

“[We] fed her, kept her up, had the vet check her out, make sure everything was good,” said Amber Dixon, with the Jefferson County Humane Society.

Dixon said the shelter didn’t realize the dog was pregnant until just a few days before she had the puppies.

Four weeks ago Nadya gave birth to a litter of puppies. You can contact the Jefferson County Humane Society If you are interested in adopting the puppies.