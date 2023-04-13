The St. Jude Help House is holding a home giveaway with an estimated value of $560,000.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tickets are available for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Topeka near Lake Shawnee.

You can reserve your ticket for $100 and all of the money goes directly back to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It helps treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The $100 ticket price could cover two platelet count tests or six meals for a family, according to St. Jude.

By reserving tickets now, you also enroll to win an 18k white gold one-carat diamond ring, a $2500 shopping spree at Sutherlands in Topeka and a $10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor and Home. These prizes have different deadlines, so you will qualify for more prizes the earlier you reserve a ticket.

The house features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large butler’s pantry with a prep kitchen, a spacious kitchen featuring a dry bar, basement wet bar in an estimated 3,300 square feet. The home has an estimated value of $560,000.

Photos of the home construction taken March 8 by KSNT Photographer Keith Horinek.

Open house tours will be conducted May 20 to June 11 on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays, tours are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. at 2523 SE Saturn Dr. in Topeka.

Tune into KSNT to watch the drawings for the home and all other prizes on June 15, 2023.

Deadlines

Reserve your tickets before these dates to be eligible for additional prizes:

$10,000 gift certificate to Carpet One Floor and Home, get your tickets by April 20.

18k white gold one-carat diamond ring, get your tickets by May 11.

$2,500 shopping spree with Sutherlands in Topeka, get your tickets by June 1.

Get your tickets

To get your tickets click this link, call 800-846-2640 or download the printable mail-in form. Tickets are limited.