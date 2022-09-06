TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted to change the residency requirements for employees of the capital city.

City employees are now required to live in the state of Kansas while department directors and judges must live in Shawnee County. The city manager must live in Topeka as well.

All employees are encouraged to live within the city limits. The city manager does have the ability to amend the requirement for the department directors to live within the county if the position becomes difficult to fill.