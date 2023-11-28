TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department was (TFD) called to a north Topeka home for a house fire which caused thousands of dollars in damage.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that the TFD was called around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to a home in the 2000 block of NW Logan Street. Crews arriving at the scene found smoke coming from a single-story home and began efforts to contain the fire.

Spiker said a resident inside the home was able to escape the burning building before fire crews arrived. This person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an unrelated medical problem.

The TFD's investigators determined the fire caused around $20,000 in damage. The cause of the fire is unknown. No working smoke detectors were inside the home.