Residents asked to avoid Tenth Street in Ogden; ‘police presence in the area’

OGDEN (KSNT) – A Kansas man who led Geary County Sheriff’s Office on a chase Monday has been found in Ogden.

According to Riley County Police, the “police would like to speak with Jones about a vehicle pursuit that started in Geary Co after a stolen car out of Riley County was located by Geary Co Sheriff’s Office.”

On Tuesday morning The Riley County Police Department asked residents to avoid the area near the 300 block of Tenth Street in Ogden due to a “police presence in the area.”

Deputies tried around 6:43 p.m. Monday to stop a driver identified as Joshua Adams Jones, 32, of Ogden, who they spotted driving a stolen car on I-70 near mile marker 291. The sheriff’s office said Jones didn’t pull over, and led them on a short chase before wrecking the car in Ogden. He then ran away from the scene.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Riley County Police Department all searched together for Jones for nearly three hours around the crash site, but they could not find him and decided to call off the search at 9:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office then turned to the public for help finding Jones and asked anyone who has information on his location or the crash to call them at 785-238-2261, or the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112.

The sheriff’s office said alongside spotting him in a stolen car, it’s looking for him for other charges including aggravated kidnapping, and felony fleeing and eluding.