Residents deal with aftermath of man slashing tires of apartment complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of neighbors at the Whispering Pines apartment complex are fixing their tires after they were slashed by Taylor Reynolds.

Reynolds slashed more than 20 peoples’ tires and barricaded himself in his apartment and then started a small fire inside before he was arrested.

Rene Torres lives at the complex and said he was down the hall when all of the chaos started. During the chaos, he left his apartment and went to the main lobby of the complex.

“It was kind of scary, I’m not used to seeing live policemen walking around with guns and rifles and putting on their bulletproof vests and helmets,” said Torres. “And watching a command center pull up mobile.”

Torres said he paid $160 for a new tire but was reimbursed by his insurance. Others are still waiting to fix their tires.