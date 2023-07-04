JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Some community members are banding together to resist the potential building of a slaughterhouse near agricultural land.

Junction City officials tell KSNT 27 News at this point there is no plan currently to build a slaughterhouse here on this land, which has been under debate for many in the town. However, Foote Cattle Company, an agricultural real estate company in Kansas, has recently purchased land right off of Taylor Road.

Some in the community are worried about the potential of a slaughterhouse being built. They are saying something like this would decrease morale in the city. However, the city says no plans are currently in motion.

“At Junction City, what we care about is growth, and growth to population and more services in town than anything else,” Allen Dinkel, Junction City Manager said. “The right business has to be decided by the right people, and that’s just not where we’re at right now, it’s about providing opportunities.”

One of the main concerns for people is that the potential slaughterhouse would be very close to residential houses and apartments.

“Why is expanding our city and growing our city more valuable than our agricultural development out here,” Kelsey Mann, Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Growth group member said. “We have amazing families that have been here for generations that are continuing to feed America, and yet they think that’s something they can just whisk away.”