Restaurant in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood recovering from break-in

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Mexican restaurant in the Oakland neighborhood of Topeka, Restaurante Oaxaqueno, is recovering from a break-in that happened early morning on June 16.

Owners said someone threw a rock through the front window of the building, which shattered the glass. The person who broke in took the full cash register containing $200. But the missing money isn’t the worst of the damage, as repairing the window could cost up to $5,000.

Restaurante Oaxaqueno has been open for around two years and said they have never had a problem like this. The owners received the phone call around 1:30 a.m. about the break-in and they stayed at the restaurant all day picking up the mess and figuring out what to do.

The owner’s daughter told KSNT News they were supposed to open back up on the day of the break-in, for the first time in two weeks, after quarantining for COVID-19.

“It’s been going around. The Dollar General also had the same thing,” said Isabel Zepahua, the owner’s daughter. “We just don’t want this to happen again.”

The restaurant is located at 2500 NE Seward Rd. The window is now boarded up and anyone with information on who caused the damage is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department at telltpd.com or call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.