TOPEKA (KSNT)– Restaurants everywhere have been experiencing problems with shortages since the start of the pandemic.

Christian Jossa is the manager of El Ranchito in Southwest Topeka. He says that it has been harder lately to get things like alcohol, vegetables and even certain types of meat that they use.

But, it isn’t just food and drinks that are the issue. Jossa said that they have also started to have issues procuring straws, plastic-ware and take-out boxes. Because of this, they’ve been forced to raise prices due to higher demand. There is now a $0.30 charge on each plate for take-out as it has been very difficult to order the boxes the food is placed in.

“It’s kind of frustrating and stressful,” Jossa said. “But it seems like we figure it out every time and we try to take care of our employees because we have to keep them happy.”

He went on to say that it’s not only important to keep his employees happy, but his customers happy as well.

“Some customers are fine with it, and some get unhappy,” Jossa said. “It is what it is, but we have to be able to afford the stuff too.”

Another item Jossa was particularly concerned about was avocados, as there was a shortage and one of their main side dishes was guacamole. The US lifted the embargo ban on avocados today, which will hopefully help with that shortage.