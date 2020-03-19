Restaurants still open for takeout, delivery in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Restaurants and bars are still open for takeout and delivery after the closure of dining facilities across northeast Kansas.

Here is a list of establishments still open for take-out or delivery during dine-in closures:

This is a working list and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Shawnee County:

Henry T’s:

Offering to-go and carryout orders

The bar said it is working with EatStreet to get delivery up and running within the next few days.

1521 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604

Paisano’s:

Offering curb-side pickup

4043 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604

El Mezcal:

Offering curbside pickup, delivery and carryout orders

Delivery orders must be over $20

511 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66603

The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant:

Offering carryout for both beer and food

417 SW 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611

Margaritas Jalisco and Margaritas Jalisco North:

Offering curbside pickup, delivery and carryout orders

Deliveries will be offered at no cost

1616 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS 66604

Geary County:

Hot Rodz BBQ: