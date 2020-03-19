Restaurants still open for takeout, delivery in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Restaurants and bars are still open for takeout and delivery after the closure of dining facilities across northeast Kansas.
Here is a list of establishments still open for take-out or delivery during dine-in closures:
This is a working list and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Shawnee County:
- Offering to-go and carryout orders
- The bar said it is working with EatStreet to get delivery up and running within the next few days.
- 1521 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604
- Offering curb-side pickup
- 4043 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604
- Offering curbside pickup, delivery and carryout orders
- Delivery orders must be over $20
- 511 SW Topeka Blvd, Topeka, KS 66603
The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant:
- Offering carryout for both beer and food
- 417 SW 37th St, Topeka, KS 66611
Margaritas Jalisco and Margaritas Jalisco North:
- Offering curbside pickup, delivery and carryout orders
- Deliveries will be offered at no cost
- 1616 SW 17th St, Topeka, KS 66604
Geary County:
- Offering carry out and delivery orders
- MyTown2Go will take $5 off your delivery
- 1118 N Washington St, Junction City, KS 66441