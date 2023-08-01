TOPEKA (KSNT) – The polls are closed and the results are in.

Shawnee County: Final results

Candidate Total Vote % Bob Beers 85 9.54% Craig Dunstan 227 25.48% Marcus D.L. Miller 436 48.93% Zachary Surritt 143 16.05% Total Votes Cast 891 100%

Marcus D.L. Miller and Craig Dunstan have been selected to be a District 6 candidates in the general election this fall. Early voting for the 2023 general election begins Oct. 23. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7; for the full schedule, click here.

Brown County: Final results

Candidate Total Richard Lovelady 18 Phillip Wiley 21 Joshua White 33 Bobby E. Beacon 4 Total Votes Cast 76

Joshua White and Phillip Wiley are moving onto the general election for Horton Parks and Rec Commissioner. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Coffey County: Final results

Candidate Total Katelyn Haddok 144 Shawn Miller 102 Sarah Henley 45 Terry L. Romig 13 Total Votes Cast 304

Katelyn Haddok and Shawn Miller have made it to the general election and will face off on Nov. 7 for a position on the USD 243 Lebo-Waverly School Board of Education. Click here for more information.

Osage County: Final results

Candidate Total Vote % Wesley Dean Colson 56 40.29% Lisa Flowers 7 5.04% David D. Garrison Jr. 27 19.42% David L. Roney 49 35.25% Total Votes Cast 139 100%

Wesley Dean Colson and David L. Roney will advance to the general election. They are running for a position on the USD 454 Burlingame School Board of Education. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.; click here for more information.

Wabaunsee County: Final results

Candidate Total Vote % Jaclynn Huck-Brown 95 20.47% Dan Roth 192 41.38% Jesse Gehrt 114 24.57% Brent McClayland 63 13.58% Total Votes Cast 464 100%

Dan Roth and Jesse Gehrt are the two competing for a position on the USD 329 Wabaunsee Board of Education. Advanced voting in Wabaunsee County opens Wednesday, Oct. 18. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7; for the full schedule, click here.

