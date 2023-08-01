TOPEKA (KSNT) – The polls are closed and the results are in.
Shawnee County: Final results
|Candidate
|Total
|Vote %
|Bob Beers
|85
|9.54%
|Craig Dunstan
|227
|25.48%
|Marcus D.L. Miller
|436
|48.93%
|Zachary Surritt
|143
|16.05%
|Total Votes Cast
|891
|100%
Marcus D.L. Miller and Craig Dunstan have been selected to be a District 6 candidates in the general election this fall. Early voting for the 2023 general election begins Oct. 23. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7; for the full schedule, click here.
Brown County: Final results
|Candidate
|Total
|Richard Lovelady
|18
|Phillip Wiley
|21
|Joshua White
|33
|Bobby E. Beacon
|4
|Total Votes Cast
|76
Joshua White and Phillip Wiley are moving onto the general election for Horton Parks and Rec Commissioner. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Coffey County: Final results
|Candidate
|Total
|Katelyn Haddok
|144
|Shawn Miller
|102
|Sarah Henley
|45
|Terry L. Romig
|13
|Total Votes Cast
|304
Katelyn Haddok and Shawn Miller have made it to the general election and will face off on Nov. 7 for a position on the USD 243 Lebo-Waverly School Board of Education. Click here for more information.
Osage County: Final results
|Candidate
|Total
|Vote %
|Wesley Dean Colson
|56
|40.29%
|Lisa Flowers
|7
|5.04%
|David D. Garrison Jr.
|27
|19.42%
|David L. Roney
|49
|35.25%
|Total Votes Cast
|139
|100%
Wesley Dean Colson and David L. Roney will advance to the general election. They are running for a position on the USD 454 Burlingame School Board of Education. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.; click here for more information.
Wabaunsee County: Final results
|Candidate
|Total
|Vote %
|Jaclynn Huck-Brown
|95
|20.47%
|Dan Roth
|192
|41.38%
|Jesse Gehrt
|114
|24.57%
|Brent McClayland
|63
|13.58%
|Total Votes Cast
|464
|100%
Dan Roth and Jesse Gehrt are the two competing for a position on the USD 329 Wabaunsee Board of Education. Advanced voting in Wabaunsee County opens Wednesday, Oct. 18. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7; for the full schedule, click here.
To keep up with election results in northeast Kansas, click here to download our mobile app.