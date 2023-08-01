TOPEKA (KSNT) – The polls are closed and the results are in.

Shawnee County: Final results

CandidateTotalVote %
Bob Beers859.54%
Craig Dunstan 22725.48%
Marcus D.L. Miller43648.93%
Zachary Surritt14316.05%
Total Votes Cast891100%

Marcus D.L. Miller and Craig Dunstan have been selected to be a District 6 candidates in the general election this fall. Early voting for the 2023 general election begins Oct. 23. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7; for the full schedule, click here.

Brown County: Final results

CandidateTotal
Richard Lovelady18
Phillip Wiley21
Joshua White33
Bobby E. Beacon 4
Total Votes Cast76

Joshua White and Phillip Wiley are moving onto the general election for Horton Parks and Rec Commissioner. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Coffey County: Final results

CandidateTotal
Katelyn Haddok144
Shawn Miller102
Sarah Henley45
Terry L. Romig13
Total Votes Cast304

Katelyn Haddok and Shawn Miller have made it to the general election and will face off on Nov. 7 for a position on the USD 243 Lebo-Waverly School Board of Education. Click here for more information.

Osage County: Final results

CandidateTotalVote %
Wesley Dean Colson5640.29%
Lisa Flowers75.04%
David D. Garrison Jr.2719.42%
David L. Roney 4935.25%
Total Votes Cast139100%

Wesley Dean Colson and David L. Roney will advance to the general election. They are running for a position on the USD 454 Burlingame School Board of Education. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.; click here for more information.

Wabaunsee County: Final results

CandidateTotalVote %
Jaclynn Huck-Brown9520.47%
Dan Roth19241.38%
Jesse Gehrt11424.57%
Brent McClayland6313.58%
Total Votes Cast464100%

Dan Roth and Jesse Gehrt are the two competing for a position on the USD 329 Wabaunsee Board of Education. Advanced voting in Wabaunsee County opens Wednesday, Oct. 18. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7; for the full schedule, click here.

