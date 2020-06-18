Retail employees no longer have to wear a mask in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County’s Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, says it’s no longer necessary for employees at retailers to wear a mask at work.
Pezzino says this will apply to employees who work at all retail stores.
He also emphasized businesses like grocery stores and hardware stores.
Employees who work at other businesses like a restaurant, gym, and any personal services like a salon or barbershop, will still be required to wear a mask when within six feet of a customer.
At Thursday’s Board of Health meeting, members agreed to this modification to phase three’s guidelines.
It will go into effect on Monday, June 22.