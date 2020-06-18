Retail employees no longer have to wear a mask in Shawnee County

In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, photo, an employee at Bruce’s Candy Kitchen ring up a customer’s purchases from behind a protective plastic shield as both wear face masks due to the coronavirus in Cannon Beach, Ore. With summer looming, Cannon Beach and thousands of other small, tourist-dependent towns nationwide are struggling to balance fears of contagion with their economic survival in what could be a make-or-break summer. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County’s Health Officer, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, says it’s no longer necessary for employees at retailers to wear a mask at work.

Pezzino says this will apply to employees who work at all retail stores.

He also emphasized businesses like grocery stores and hardware stores.

Employees who work at other businesses like a restaurant, gym, and any personal services like a salon or barbershop, will still be required to wear a mask when within six feet of a customer.

At Thursday’s Board of Health meeting, members agreed to this modification to phase three’s guidelines.

It will go into effect on Monday, June 22.