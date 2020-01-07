Retired K-9 takes last ride in patrol car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Monday, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 took one last ride in his patrol car.

Bolt, an 11-year-old German Shephard, retired from the sheriff’s office after more than 10 years of service.

He seized $100,000 in drug money, 200 pounds of illegal narcotics, and contributed to over 50 felony apprehensions.

He was even injured after a car crashed into their vehicle on duty but was back on the job several weeks later.

His handler and now owner, Sargeant Brad Metz, said that Bolt loved to work, but will enjoy some downtime in retirement.

“I joke that he’s put in over 70 years in dog years of time, so he’s had a good career,” Sargeant Metz said. “He’s going to enjoy chasing squirrels and eating some people food now.”

Sargeant Metz will now be accompanied by his new K-9 in the field, Lenny, who’s a Belgian Malinois.