SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 14-year-old Belgian Malinois that served Shawnee County as a patrol and explosive detection K9 for years has died.

(Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the death of retired K9 Diablo. Diablo served the county from 2010 to 2016.

According to Sheriff Hill, Diablo played a part in several high-profile cases including tracking and capturing a suspect who was wanted for kidnapping, rape and first degree murder in March of 2012. He was also responsible for tracking down evidence in a homicide as well as doing protective sweeps when dignitaries visited the Captial City.

Diablo started his career with Deputy Kyle Cochran and was later transferred to Deputy Matt Boling.

When Diablo retired he spent his time with Boling.