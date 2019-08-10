Retired MLB player, Topeka BGC bringing more sports to Topeka kids

TOPEKA- Kan. (KSNT)– A former professional baseball player and the Adams Boys and Girls Club in Topeka are teaming up to help kids live healthier lifestyles.

The Boys and Girls Club has been a place for kids to play sports and with friends during the summer and after school. But for some time, kids weren’t able to play baseball or softball at the Adams location.

As boys and girls get ready for school, this year some will be able to start with a new sport in mind.

Starting in 2013, Ken Berry, a retired White Sox player, and Dawn McWilliams of the Adams location partnered together to help kids at the center play every sport, for healthy lifestyles.

“I looked at it as something that I can help out and do my part to help the Boys and Girls Club,” Berry said.

For years, the club had an empty space in their backyard and nothing to do with it. So Ken and Dawn swung for the fences, taking a swing on a new baseball field.

“Many of our kids don’t have the ability to access organized team sports outside the scope of the club,” McWilliams said. “So it’s really important for us to provide those opportunities and experiences for those kids.”

Today, Ken isn’t just leaving his name on the field. He’s still making sure it’s in top shape adding sprinklers and dirt, and taking care of the field every chance he gets. Making kids sports dreams possible.

“Kids get out of a situation where they don’t have anybody around,” Berry said. “It gives them a place to go out.”

“It has been life-changing for so many of our kids,” McWilliams said. “To watch this field, and the activity that happens on this field when kids are here is nothing short of amazing. It’s incredible.”

On Wednesday, the Boys and Girls Club got a donation box of softball equipment. The donor happened to be Governor Laura Kelly who gave them an old softball glove as well as old shoes for the kids.