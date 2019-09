TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A retired Topeka Police Department K9 died on Friday, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Magnum was the K9 of Corporal Jason Harwood, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Sept. 7, 2014.

Magnum was laid to rest almost two weeks after the five year anniversary of Harwoods death. He was surrounded by the Harwood family this morning.

TPD remembered Magnum on Friday through a Facebook post, where they sent their thoughts and prayers to the Harwood family.