Retirement community honors veterans ahead of Memorial Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local retirement community is honoring its veterans ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Brewster Place in Topeka unveiled a ‘Wall of Honor Tiles’ on Thursday.

The tiles are inside its Veterans Hall of Honor, which is a memorial space to keep the memory of those who’ve passed alive.

When asked what he wanted people to know about Memorial Day, U.S. Army Veteran Gerald Hinton said he wanted people to remember all the soldiers who didn’t make it home.

“I think about Ruck, he was a family man from Falls City, Nebraska and he was killed the first day we was in combat,” Hinton said. “He had a family, you know I think about those poor devils and I made it.”

More than 100 veterans are honored in the hall right now.