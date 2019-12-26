Retro toys making comeback at local toy store

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Low-tech, retro toys are making a comeback at a toy store in the Capital City.

The holiday season has been busy from The Toy Store at 5300 SW 21st Street in Topeka. Store Manager Robin Saunders says they saw a pretty big bump in sales in the last few days before Christmas.

Saunders says their best sellers this year were toys that were popular during the 90’s. These include Lite Brite, Etch A Sketch and Stomp Rockets.

“They were popular back when I was younger, so maybe the parents are trying to get their children off of electronics and back in to the old school toys,” said Saunders.

The Toy Store is open from 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and 12 pm to 5 pm on Sunday.