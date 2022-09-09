MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Museum of Art and Light broke ground in Manhattan, as a part of a celebration marking the start of a history-making museum.

This project will cost about $60 million and it will cover almost 100,000 square feet on the corner of 3rd and Pierre Street. The museum is the first of it’s kind; bringing together art from your favorites like Picasso, and combining it with the latest 21st century technology in a digital gallery.

“On top of that, artists in studio and educational programing. So, we’re really doing the full package,” Erin Dragotto, Museum of Art and Light vice president of development and operations, said.

“We will become the first museum in the world, we think, that has both a traditional museum with the art of the masters, and a digital and an immersive museum as well,” Robert Debruyn, Museum of Art and Light chairman of the board said. “That means art with sight, sound, motion and emotion.”

Construction is set to start in the middle of October and is expected to be completed in 2024.