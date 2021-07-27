REWARD: Game camera catches trespassers, sheriff wants to know how they may be connected to stolen Gator

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for help after a game camera caught trespassers in Jackson County.

The camera notified the landowner at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of 166th Road in Jackson County that trespassers were on the property.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public if you have any information regarding the identity of the individual in this photo or those involved in the theft, please notify the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

Deputies discovered a newer model John Deere Gator in the wooded property.

An investigation revealed the Gator had been taken from the 100 block of East Central Street in Mayetta.

At 10:45 p.m. on Monday evening, the property owners’ cameras caught a man and vehicle with the game camera.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public if you have any information regarding the identity of the individual in this photo or those involved in the theft, please notify the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public if you have any information regarding the identity of the individual in this photo or those involved in the theft, please notify the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the suspect or suspects.