Reward offered for arrest of John Deere Gator thief

MAYETTA (KSNT) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a John Deere Gator Monday night, according to a news release.

A local man notified authorities of trespassers around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of 166th Road. The landowner and deputies found a newer model of the John Deere Gator in a wooded area on his property. They later discovered the thief took the UTV from a home on the 100 block of East Central Street, less than five miles away, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

A game camera on the man’s property captured photos of the suspect, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.