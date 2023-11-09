WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information on the “low down n dirty cattle rustling scumbags” who took off with a local farmer’s livestock.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office announced it was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals who stole 15 Black Angus calves and one red calf on Oct. 23, five miles southeast of Wamego.

If you have information about the “nefarious theft of livelihood and property form a good and honest citizen and American rancher,” you’re asked to contact the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office at 785-765-3323.

The reward is being offered through the Kansas Farm Bureau. People are encouraged to contact the Wabaunsee County Farm Bureau Office for more information at 785-587-6150.

