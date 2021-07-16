Rhetoric heats up between FOP and City of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka said in a statement Friday they are “disappointed” by comments being made by the Fraternal Order of Police.

“The comments are untrue and distract from the actual issues being negotiated by the parties. Throughout negotiations, the City has offered to make concessions with regard to wages, in exchange for changes to current discipline record retention policies.,” The city said in a statement sent to the media Friday afternoon.

The Fraternal Order Of Police and the city of Topeka are in a deadlock over contract negotiations, the union said in June.

The union said the two sides had started to meet in February and sessions were expected to end May 27. The union said it agreed to extend negotiations through June 9 at the city’s request, but issues couldn’t be resolved.

The statement from the city on Friday reports two remaining issues, compensation and employee accountability.

“Regarding compensation, the City has designated public safety as its first budgetary priority; it already makes up 77% of the City’s entire proposed budget for 2022, with the overwhelming majority of that being allocated to personnel,” the statement said.

On Thursday the police union claimed the city showed no urgency to resolve the dispute.

“It was embarrassing to see the City’s lack of preparation, organization and willingness to work with the Union during this meeting,” said FOP President Charles Wilson, “The City showed no urgency to resolve the contract dispute. This gives a strong signal that the City does not care about the recruitment, retention and staffing levels of officers, which in turn directly affects the safety of Topeka’s citizens.”

The City of Topeka is claiming the FOP is failing to take accountability seriously.

“In prior statements, FOP has failed to address the other major issue in the ongoing negotiations—police

accountability. Currently, disciplinary records are removed from officers’ files after two years and not

considered for purposes of promotion, progressive discipline, or employment verification requests. This

is simply out of touch with standard employment practices.” City of Topeka

According to a statement issued by the city the next step is a fact-finding hearing under PEERA before a neutral fact-finder. If no agreement is reached after fact-finding, the governing body will decide the remaining issues.

PEERA provides that public employees cannot strike.