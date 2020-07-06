Riders take on motorcycle school to further their skills

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A revving could be heard in South Topeka on Sunday at the Heartland Motorsports Park as motorcycle riders of all ability levels took to the track.

Over 80 riders participated in the St. John 27 Motorcycle Racing School.

“It’s so addicting,” said rider Angie Jones. “That’s why we’re all here is because you go back and you’re like, ‘well, how am I as a rider?’ and then you just test yourself and you just want to get better every time.”

Jones first came to the school when she began riding motorcycles two years ago, and the people are what keep her coming back.

“How the instructors give you one-on-one time,” Jones said. “You just see yourself improve.”

The school helps riders, such as Jones, improve on different skills needed to ride a motorcycle both on and off the track.

“Overall just teaching riders how to control these machines in a safe environment,” said Héctor St. John, a facilitator of the school.

St. John said it is great that this is an event where social distancing can happen, so that the riders are still able to fulfill their passions.

The school occurs every month, and is free for spectators.