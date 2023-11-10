MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Fraternal Order of Police is raising money to sponsor kids for the holidays.

The Cops N’ Kids program has already raised enough money to sponsor five kids, but the Riley County Police Department’s (RCPD) goal is to sponsor 75 local children, according to a social media post. Law enforcement in Riley County has used Cops N’ Kids to support families who struggle to afford holiday presents for more than 25 years. Throughout the years, money has been raised through RCPD employee donations, public contributions and Hair for the Holidays.

In 2020, the RCPD changed its grooming policy to allow for facial hair. Hair for the Holidays is no longer recognized, but RCPD officers continue their participation in the Cops N’ Kids program, according to the RCPD website.

Members of the community can nominate their own kids or kids they know for the holiday season. The form to nominate kids is available from Nov. 1 to Nov. 20. To nominate a child, click here.

If you’d like to donate to Cops N’ Kids, you can donate through:

Venmo: @RileyCountyFOP17 with the confirmation number 1957.

Bring checks to the RCPD at 1001 S Seth Child Road in Manhattan

Mail checks to: Riley County Fraternal Order of Police, PO Box 362, Manhattan, KS 66505

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.