Riley Co. Health Department hosts OctFluberfest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department held its 8th annual OctFluberfest, at Pottorf Hall in Manhattan on Thursday.

Officials expected around 600 kids to get their flu shot at the event, which ended with a pumpkin, snack and other games for kids getting the shot.

The health department planned the event on a day that USD 383 didn’t have school to make it easier for parents to get their kids the shot.

“You know we want them to get their flu shot, but we are able to encourage them through the line because they know at the other end, there’s games and they get a pumpkin and they get to pick out their pumpkin,” Jennifer Green, RCHD Director said. “So there’s an incentive at the end of the tunnel.”

If you missed the event but would like a flu shot, you can call the Riley County Health Department at 785-776-4779 to schedule an appointment.