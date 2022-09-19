RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 55-year-old man from Ogden has been arrested on rape and sexual battery charges for two separate incidents.

Charles McMullen, 55, was arrested on Sept. 16 around 8 p.m., according to Riley County Police Department. McMullen is charged with two counts of rape in connection to a September 2, 2022, incident involving a 58-year-old female victim.

He is also charged with an additional count of rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in connection to a July 5, 2022, incident involving a 51-year-old female victim, according to the RCPD.

McMullen knew both women. He remains in the Riley County Jail on a bond of $500,000.