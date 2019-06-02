Riley Co. offers vaccinations amid flood concerns

The Riley County Health Department prepared Northview residents for potential flooding with vaccinations on Saturday.

The group was originally set to administer vaccinations at the Northview Block Party on Saturday, but the event was canceled due to flood concerns.

The Greater Northview Action team took charge of the event with the help of the Vineyard Church to give people a place to receive their TDAP shots, for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.

Flood water can contain debris and metal that can cut or scrape you, according to Jennifer Green with the Riley County Health Department.

The vaccines were free to the public from the Kansas Department of Health.

“We heard about there being possible flood contamination and I haven’t had a tetanus shot in at least 10 years, so I was overdue for one anyway, being that they’re offering them here now,” Kelsey Welliver, a Northview resident, said she might as well take advantage of it.

The pop-up clinic also offered meningitis and HPV vaccinations that could be billed to the patient’s insurance.