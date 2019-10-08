Riley Co. PD hosting police interaction course to help drivers with autism

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is holding its first police interaction course aimed at students with autism.

The course will take place on Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westview Community Church in Manhattan.

The event is for teens and adults that currently have learners permit or drivers license.

Officials in charge of the event say that hope it allows students on the autism spectrum to feel more comfortable during a traffic stop.

“We’re going to interact with parents and their children who are getting their drivers permit and learning how to drive,” Erin Freidline, Riley County Police Captain said. “But they may want to have that extra interaction of what a traffic stop would look like or if they’re in a traffic accident and what they can expect.”

The course is also being put on by USD 383 and the City of Manhattan. It is a free event, but you must register here by Wednesday night to enroll in the course.