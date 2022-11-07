RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An investigation is ongoing following an argument between two men in Riley County.

A 43-year-old man was the victim of a reported aggravated battery in the 12000 block of Blue River Hills Road late last week.

Police reported a 54-year-old man used his 2020 Dodge Ram to hit the 43-year-old’s 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser, according to the Riley County Police Department.

The Toyota was parked on the side of the street and authorities reported the two men had been in an argument.

One day later, on Nov. 5, shortly before 1 a.m., police officers filed an arson report after finding a Dodge Ram on fire in the 3800 block of W. 69th Ave.

The Riley County Fire Department District #1 put out the fire. Both cases are under investigation, according to the RCPD.