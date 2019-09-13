Riley Co. Police investigating shooting at Manhattan High School

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police officers are investigating shots fired at Manhattan High School Thursday evening.

Riley County Police officers said neighbors reported gunshots around 6:00 p.m. in the Manhattan High School parking lot.

LIVE: Shooting near Manhattan High School. Kelly Saberi KSNT is on scene. Posted by KSNT News on Thursday, September 12, 2019

The neighbors wrote down the license plate information of one of the two vehicles involved, and officers were able to locate the vehicle outside of Riley County.

Officers don’t know the whereabouts of the victim and are still looking for the second car that was reported to be involved in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT will provide updates when more information is given.