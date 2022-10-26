RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a missing teen last seen on Friday, Oct. 21.

Police say the young man was last seen around 2 p.m. in the Northview area of Manhattan. He was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black or white Nike shoes, according to RCPD.

The teen was only identified by his first name, Arion. He is 16 years old, 6 feet tall and around 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask if you have any information about his whereabouts, contact them at (785) 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.