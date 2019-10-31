Riley Co. upgrades voting machines just in time for Election Day

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County voters will see a little change to their voting experience on Tuesday as the county has purchased new voting machines.

The county has not updated voting machines since 2006. They recently purchased 200 new machines, costing about $1 million.

County officials said they’ve heard great things about the new machines from residents who did advanced voting and that there are very few differences between the previous machines and the new ones.

“The only things that are different is that piece of paper that they insert into the machine before they make their selection and the opportunity to review that piece of paper after they make their selections,” Rich Vargo, Riley County Clerk said. “Then re-insert it to cast your vote. You’re not completely finished until you’ve re-inserted that piece of paper.”

Vargo said residents can still vote with a paper ballot if they feel more comfortable doing so. Polls are open on Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.