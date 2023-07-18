MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Planning and Development Department is working on a comprehensive planning survey asking for community input on land use over the next 15 years.

The current plan, Vision 2025 adopted in 2009, has an emphasis on the preservation of agricultural land. The plan will be the principal reference when considering zoning, subdivision plats, development and major improvement items, according to the Vision 2025 overview.

The survey will be open on the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/plan until 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15. Postcards with survey information will be sent to a random group of 350 residents in the county, according to a press release from Riley County Public Information Officer Vivienne Leyva.

“We’re hoping for detailed feedback and a free flow of ideas. Our duty is to help realize the goals and address the needs of people in the county. This is a great opportunity for people to weigh in and tell us how they want the land to be used,” Riley County Planning and Development Director Amanda Webb said.

The plan will be implemented through updates to codes, regulations and will impact the decisions of local officials and government staff, according to the press release.

“A comprehensive plan acts as a guide for how land should be used to meet the needs and desires of the community. Great communities don’t happen by accident, you have to plan for the future,” said Webb.

Planning efforts will be guided by a volunteer group of community members who represent different interests and locations in the county. Riley County staff will facilitate the process by scheduling and hosting meetings, posting information to the Riley County website and social media platforms, and compiling results. The final plan will be presented to the Riley County Board of County Commissioners for approval by the end of 2024.

For more information about the planning survey call 785-537-6332, visit 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or click here.