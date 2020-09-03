Riley County awarded grant to assist local businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County has received a $132,000 grant to assist local businesses that may have lost jobs due to coronavirus, according to Riley County Planning and Development.

The grant, from the Kansas Department of Commerce, would be distributed to businesses in Riley County, but not within the city limits of Manhattan. Businesses who have employees that receive a low to moderate income (LMI) are eligible for a funding of $5,000 per LMI job retained, with a maximum award of $13,200 per business.

Grants will be awarded to applicants who submit a fully completed application on a “first-come, first serve basis.” Riley County will start accepting applications September 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

Click here for the application form and other details.