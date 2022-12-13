RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County announced its new police chief will start on Dec. 30, 2022, after the Law Board made it official.

Brian R. Peete is the newest director for the RCPD. (Photo Courtesy/Riley County Police Department)

Brian Peete, the county’s choice to lead the police department, entered into a contract to become the 6th director of the Riley County Police Department during a Law Board meeting on Dec. 12.

The announcement that Peete would take over came on Oct. 31 following Dennis Butler’s retirement in January of 2022.

“We [the Law Board] also want to have a more public welcome for the new Director sometime in January,” Law Board Chair Morse said during the December 12 meeting. “We have not yet developed a date or plan for that, details will be forthcoming.”

Peete served as Chief of Police of Montpelier, Vermont for two years.

The swearing-in ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 at the Riley County Courthouse in Manhattan.