Riley County Commission rejects Governor Kelly’s mask order during meeting Monday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Commission voted to opt out of Governor Laura Kelly’s statewide mask order Monday morning. Commissioners voted 3-0 against adopting the policy.

District 3 Commissioner Ron Wells told KSNT News the Riley County Health Department will have new recommendations on Wednesday and the commission will vote on those recommendations Thursday.

A face cover ordinance is on the agenda for the Manhattan City Commission meeting on Tuesday and Wells said he anticipates it will pass.

Wells said he believes Governor Kelly’s order is too wide-reaching. He said coronavirus has “not been a problem in rural Riley County,” and a city-wide order in Manhattan should be sufficient.