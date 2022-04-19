MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Communications Center has officially begun the process for the Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program.

Captain Josh Kyle with the Riley County Police Department stopped by 27 News Tuesday morning to give us the details. The Communications Center will undergo a five-phase process to earn its accreditation. Staff will collect and analyze data with overall goals of ensuring staff accountability, making sound operational and administrative decisions, and promoting leadership.

Capt. Kyle also detailed some open positions at RCPD, including a hiring bonus. New hires can earn $5,000 with $2,500 on their first paycheck and $2,500 on their first paycheck after finishing their probationary period.

