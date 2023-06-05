RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Officials want to hear from residents about implementing a four-day work week for county employees, and are asking for your assistance.

Monday morning, Riley County Commissioners discussed a proposal to implement a four-day work week for Riley County employees. The county is proposing a schedule shift to offer customers more opportunities to access services before and after the normal 9-5 some people work. According to Riley County’s website, this swap is hoping to provide energy and cost savings while giving additional days off to reduce employee stress and burnout without costing the tax payers.

County officials are wanting residents of Riley County to take a survey to get their thoughts on the proposal. The proposal presented by Riley Counter Clerk Rich Vargo to open county offices for longer hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday. This proposal has offices closed on Friday, but still will be open 40 hours per week.

County officials tell commissioners at this mornings meeting this short work week isn’t a new idea. Vargo hopes if Riley County enacts this, other entities will follow.

“If Riley County ever goes to it, employees said ‘Yeah, we want to do it, we really want to do it department heads. So really consider it’,” said Vargo “Here’s what will happen, if we adopt it here at Riley County, the City will do it, Pottawatomie County will do it, and other entities will do it.”

The county is asking people to take a survey, to give the county commissioners more information to make their decision. Survey responses are due by 5 p.m. Friday, June 30.