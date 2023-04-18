RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County has declared local disaster emergency as fire crews work to stop a large wildfire in the northern parts of the county.

Vivienne Leyva reports that the Riley County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) declared the emergency as a wildfire near Indian Hill and Mariadahl roads grows. The wildfire is threatening or stands to cause wide-spread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property in disaster proportion. The declaration will be active for seven days unless stopped earlier or renewed by the BOCC.

The Riley County Fire District #1 is sending all available volunteers and firefighting equipment to help put the fire out, according to Leyva. State aid and air support has also been requested by Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey.

The fire is also burning in Pottawatomie County, according to Leyva. The wildfire originally started April 17 but rekindled on April 18. There are currently no estimates on the number of acres burned in this wildfire.

All local residents are encouraged to stay aware of the situation as the fire is large and conditions could change quickly, according to Leyva.